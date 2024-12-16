UAE: Smart recycling devices for plastic bottles, recyclable waste launched in Fujairah

Photos: Instagram/Fujairah Environment Authority

Residents in Fujairah can now easily dispose of recyclables and embrace sustainable practices in their daily routines, thanks to a new initiative launched by the Fujairah Environment Authority on Monday.

In collaboration with Renautera, the initiative introduces smart devices that collect plastic bottles and other recyclable waste, making it easier for the community to engage in recycling. The smart devices will enable residents to efficiently dispose of recyclables, contributing to reduced waste and promoting a culture of recycling.

The smart devices are equipped with cutting-edge technology that allows residents to drop off recyclable waste, such as plastic bottles, in exchange for electronic points. These points can then be redeemed for various benefits, including paying utility bills or shopping at participating retail outlets. This innovative incentive system aims to motivate the public to actively participate in recycling and reduce their environmental footprint.

The first phase of the initiative kicked off with the installation of six smart recycling devices at the Zayed Educational Complexes, some of the largest educational hubs in the emirate. These complexes, which cater to a wide range of students, will serve as an ideal starting point for the project. According to the Fujairah Environment Authority, these locations play a vital role in fostering environmental awareness among the younger generation and encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices.

Asila Al Mualla, director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, stated that the Authority is working to adopt the best green practices in cooperation with the public and private sectors and build strategic partnerships that support the directions of our wise leadership towards the green transformation to make the Emirate of Fujairah one of the best cities to live in.

Al Mualla added, “We launched the first phase on a trial basis within educational institutions, and we are studying expanding the scope of the experiment to cover all educational buildings in Fujairah and commercial centres, through subsequent expanded phases to cover public places as well."

The Fujairah Environment Authority also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and various government and private entities for their support in launching the project, which aims to reduce waste generation and contribute to a more sustainable future for the community.