UAE President pledges support for climate action on National Environment Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the nation's dedication to environmental sustainability and international action on Tuesday, the National Environment Day.

"On National Environment Day, we draw inspiration from our history of sustainable progress and renew our determination to protect the environment and preserve its resources for future generations," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"The UAE remains committed to supporting international climate action efforts and promoting collective responsibility towards shared global challenges," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed's message underscored the UAE's continued drive to advance green initiatives through investments in renewable energy and the implementation of progressive policies aimed at reducing environmental impact.

The government is also ensuring that residents can actively participate in such initiatives. One example is the Zayed Sustainability Prize launched in 2008 to reward and recognise innovative humanitarian projects.