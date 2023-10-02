UAE: Firm focuses on green steel production to bolster decarbonisation

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 8:19 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 8:45 PM

Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, is focusing on producing low carbon emission ‘green steel’. And its innovative ES600 sustainable steel can reduce steel consumption by 18 to 24 per cent depending on the scale of the project, a top official said during the opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

“ADIPEC presents us with a great opportunity to connect with the industrial ecosystem and raise awareness about our innovative products that have been designed to help customers lower their carbon footprints. An example of that is the ES600 high-strength rebar we launched recently that reduces steel consumption by 18-24 per cent, redefining the meaning of sustainable construction and efficiency,” Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, told Khaleej Times.

ES600 is an innovative, high-strength rebar, that is cost and time-effective, results in reduced rebar consumption, alleviated rebar congestion, less logistics expenses, is space-efficient, and improves structural aesthetics and enhances saleable floor space area for the developer. Al Remeithi noted that the ES600 steel is the first of many in the pipeline.

Currently, ES600 has been adopted as the steel rebar of choice in the construction of Sobha Realty and Al Habtoor Group’s latest projects in Dubai.

Al Remeithi underlined that the group remains committed to driving the industry’s decarbonisation efforts at scale to support the nation’s strategic initiative to realise net zero by 2050.

“ADIPEC serves as an ideal platform to showcase how Emirates Steel Arkan is leading the industry's transition to a more sustainable future through embracing innovative technologies and fostering collaboration with its partners to achieve its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap. This year, we are focusing on strengthening our contribution to decarbonising the steel and building materials sector, building resilience in manufacturing supply chains and, most importantly, sharing our success stories in reshaping the industry – all in line with the UAE's net zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

The group is also the official sponsor of the ADIPEC Decarbonisation Zone, a forum for leaders in the energy ecosystem to discuss low-carbon technologies and the essential role the oil and gas sector plays in accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy.

Saeed Khalfan Al Ghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, said: “We take immense pride in supplying our high-quality steel products to various prestigious energy projects around the world. In the last year alone, we were able to generate around 20 per cent of our total sections and sheet piles sales by supplying 31 energy projects in 13 countries. These projects include the Borouge 4 expansion project at the company’s polyolefins production complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, ENPPI and WISON Aramco projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, JGC Basrah Refinery in Iraq, NESTE Refinery in Singapore, and many more.”

ESA is actively engaged in an array of initiatives and projects, most notably the development of a state-of-the-art green steel hub that integrates advanced technologies and low-emission processes in Abu Dhabi. The group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

