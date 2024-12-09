UAE: Fake, confiscated goods to be recycled and rebranded at Dubai factory

KT Photos: Nandini Sircar

Confiscated counterfeit goods from Dubai Customs are now making its way to a new factory in Dubai South to be recycled and repurposed for use.

The seized items are sent to the Landmark Group's new textile recycling facility, the first of its kind in the UAE, featuring a ‘closed loop’ (processes where waste or by-products are recycled and reused within the system) system, located at the DWC warehouse.

Taking the guided tour of the newly-launched facility on Monday morning that educated visitors about recycling, attendees see automated conveyor belts transporting wearable waste, which is sorted using advanced technologies and manual inspection.

Workers in safety gear oversee quality control by sorting non-recyclable materials, fabric types, and sifting based on colours. The facility represents innovation and dedication to fostering a circular economy, where waste becomes a resource.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event Rajesh Garg, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer Landmark Retail said, “We received it (confiscated goods) from Dubai Customs last weekend. We've been talking to them for a while, and they have a responsibility to responsibly dispose and destroy these items. This is the first batch to arrive, and based on the counterfeit brands, we will proceed according to the instructions of Dubai Customs.”

Upon further touring the factory, a dedicated section sees staff segregating plastic and metallic accessories on clothes, which are pulled out and set aside for easier handling.

Garg added that recycling counterfeit products was a "great way to leverage the facility." “As a large brand ourselves, we obviously do not resell all this in its current form, because that's not what we do, he said.

Notably, in the first quarter of this year alone, the Dubai Customs has seized 4.364 million counterfeit goods valued at Dh5.430 million.

Donating pre-loved wearables Highlighting the company's efforts to promote waste collection and recycling, residents are also encouraged to donate their pre-loved wearable fabrics. Garg explained that these items can now be deposited in the group's collection boxes, where they will be recycled into new products. "We have take-back boxes in each store, and we incentivise people by giving vouchers of Dh10 to Dh20, and they're able to use that in their purchase with us. We are doing this to nudge them. I would say, we hope that they see this as a bigger responsibility and do it on their own." Industry professionals also emphasised that the UAE's strategic location offers unparalleled potential to establish itself as a global hub for sustainable commerce. "The UAE has a huge opportunity. I think it sits at the centre of the world, the entire logistics and aviation network; it should make this the best location to bring in all the products, convert them into recycled or green products, and send them back," added Garg.