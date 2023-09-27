UAE: Factory that turns waste into building materials set to transform Emirates into a green powerhouse

Munavar Fairoos will share the money with a group of 30 people who pitched in to buy the ticket
A waste recycling factory that produces building materials is expected to start functioning in the UAE in 2024. This announcement was made at the Climate Future Week (CFW) in Dubai on Wednesday.
The CEO and Founder of Miniwiz, Arthur Huang, whose products have been endorsed by celebrities, including musician will.i.am, said, "We're going to build an upcycling plant to be able to take some of the raw material locally and turn that into building material that we can sell in the UAE and around the world."
Arthur said his factory would help the UAE become independent in several aspects. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "If the UAE wants to be self-sufficient, then this is the opportunity to use the infrastructure to digest its own trash," he said. "I see a lot of potential here to recycle waste into building material and even ship it to places, especially in Africa."
Always keen on the environment, Arthur started his journey of recycling trash two decades ago. "I start with making a tiny cell phone charger that's harnessed the wind and the sun made from recycled paper," he said. "The concept of that product is still what we are doing today- using recycled material trash."
Arthur admitted that he faced several challenges when he was starting. "Back then, there was no trash you could buy," he said. "So we went to get, so we literally had to buy a shredder to chop down our own material. We added it to the new injection machine and built a very small wind generator to power the battery to power the iPod."
Despite the challenges, Arthur and his team could sell the product for a good profit. "We got lucky," he said. "We made $2.8 million from that first product. So that gave us the energy to go into different things."
It was several years down the line that the team of Miniwiz turned to producing building materials. "Once you have a material, it can be anything," he said. "It's just in different specifications. We only focus on the architecture applications now."
In 2015, the company was appointed by Nike to build nine stores across several countries. Miniwiz used material made from discarded Nike footwear and apparel and e-waste such as motherboards and casings.
More recently, the company was commissioned to create a special material from fashion waste for a mall in Taiwan. The fabric was used all over the mall's interiors and as insulation material.
Today, the company specialises in a niche market. "We concentrate on health care building business because that's the highest impact in terms of minimising carbon footprint," said Arthur.
ALSO READ:
Munavar Fairoos will share the money with a group of 30 people who pitched in to buy the ticket
Meet the unsung heroes who take pride in their jobs and work to make the city spotless, even on a public holiday
The metro alone saw more than 900,000 riders on both red and green lines
'I felt fulfilled because I made an impact in their lives,' she says
One of the quakes was a major 7.5 earthquake that triggered a series of tsunami warnings
This comes as part of the police's broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates
What happens to existing accounts and will e-wallet credit balances be refunded? All your questions answered
6 stations can pump 1,200,000 gallons of water per day to the Strip, benefiting over 600,000 people