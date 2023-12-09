Dubai to introduce sustainable volleyball court made from old tyres

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zarouni and José De la Fuente announce the collaboration between Dubai Municipality and Continetal Tires to build a volleyball court from used tyres. — Wam

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 6:37 PM

Dubai Municipality announced on Saturday that a special public volleyball court would be built at Al Mankhool from used tyres.

Set to open on this December, the court, to be built in collaboration with Continental Tires, will boost Dubai's sporting infrastructure. The announcement made at COP28 reflects the municipality's efforts to make Dubai more sustainable and liveable through community engagement projects that align with the principles of the circular economy.

The project follows a successful pilot in Hanover, Germany, where Continental Tires built a sustainable basketball court using the same method. To give its tyres new life, Continental Tires will convert them into rubber paving stones to create the volleyball court's foundation. The process involves a rigorous procedure to extract all chemical components, ensuring a thorough and environmentally responsible repurposing.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department, Dubai Municipality, said: "Our partnership with Continental reflects how we are integrating sustainability into our work to build a cohesive society that promotes community spirit and an active lifestyle. By engaging international partners to create beautiful spaces and public parks, we are enhancing community wellbeing and helping to make Dubai more beautiful and more liveable. This project is not just about building new facilities sustainably, it is about reinventing materials to enhance community engagement in line with the circular economy."

José De la Fuente, managing director of Continental Tires Middle East, added: "At Continental, we believe in the power of sustainable initiatives that resonate with communities globally. We felt that Dubai, with its vibrant sporting community and position as a global hub for sporting excellence, was the ideal location for this initiative. This volleyball project stands as testament to our commitment to environmental responsibility. By transforming used tyres in such a way, we not only contribute to reducing waste but also showcase our dedication, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, to fostering community engagement through sport."