Dubai: First 1,000 reef modules completed in world's 'largest purpose-built' project

Dubai Reef, the world's largest purpose-built reef development, has completed the fabrication of the first 1,000 reef modules.

The Dubai Reef project involves the deployment of 20,000 reef modules of various sizes over a three-year period. The deployment of the first 1,000 modules is set to start in the last week of November 2024.

The project will see numerous different reef types deployed at various depths across four clusters. The modules vary in dimensions to create various habitats for different fish species, with the height ranging from 1.60m to 6.5m, and deployed in depths from 15m to 25m.

The reef modules aim to establish a vibrant marine habitat for reef fish and aquatic fauna such as hard and soft corals, sea anemones, sponges and mollusks.

The construction of the Dubai Reef modules began in August 2024, with the pouring of the Arab Marine Pyramid module type. Fabricated by HaejooX on a site powered by biofuels, the materials ensure durability, and promote and support marine life.

The project was launched, and inaugurated in April 2024, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The reef project marks a significant step in Dubai's journey towards enhancing marine biodiversity and promoting ecological sustainability in the emirate's waters.

Spanning 600 square kilometres of Dubai’s waters, Dubai Reef is the second major project under the Dubai Can sustainability initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan.