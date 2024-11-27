Abu Dhabi: Now, residents can give feedback on air quality and noise pollution

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a public consultation initiative to address air quality and noise pollution in the emirate. The initiative, which seeks to gather community feedback on policies, regulations, and strategies, is aimed at improving the health and quality of life for residents by tackling the combined issues of ambient and indoor air quality, noise, and odour.

The consultation project, which includes an extensive survey, is designed to assess public awareness, experiences, and concerns regarding air and noise pollution. The survey will also collect suggestions on how to improve air quality and reduce noise levels across the emirate.

The public consultation will take place in two main forms: an online poll hosted on social media platforms and a series of in-person community consultation sessions. The aim is to ensure a wide-reaching and inclusive engagement process, giving residents an opportunity to voice their opinions on these critical issues.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, emphasised the importance of public input in shaping effective environmental policies. “Consulting our community members is crucial because air quality impacts the health, well-being, and daily lives of individuals,” Dr Al Dhaheri said. “By incorporating public feedback, Abu Dhabi’s environmental policies will be more robust and better suited to address real challenges from a holistic perspective.

"This leads to more effective, inclusive, and widely accepted solutions and it indirectly drives related government entities to adopt solutions that are required to address public challenges and concerns."

EAD currently monitors air quality and noise levels across the emirate through more than 20 monitoring stations, collecting over 4 million data points annually. This extensive data helps inform policy decisions and planning. Dr Al Dhaheri noted that the collaboration with ADPHC is a key example of how the agency is working with partners to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General of ADPHC, highlighted the significance of air quality on public health, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). “Air quality is a crucial factor that significantly impacts individual health,” he said. “This initiative not only enhances community awareness but also provides data that helps identify key areas of focus for improving air quality and reducing noise.”