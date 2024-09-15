'Engage a wider audience': How Dubai’s initiative will help train religious preachers in content creation

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

For some Islamic preachers in Dubai, the new initiative launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) will be a game changer, helping them learn new skills and create impactful digital content. This transformative programme, known as 'Preaching Content Creators,' is designed to bridge the gap between traditional preaching and modern digital outreach.

Sheikh Ayaz Housee, Imam of NGS and Khateeb at Al Manar Islamic Centre, praised the initiative for enhancing both the technical skills and professionalism of preachers. “Having to spread the message of peace in a way in which this generation finds easy to absorb is the best way to go forward,” said the 38-year-old Mauritian.

Sheikh Housee emphasised that adopting new technologies is not just about keeping up with trends but understanding how modern audiences consume information. “The initiative aims to provide preachers with the skills to use graphics, video, and sound effectively, allowing them to engage a wider audience with impactful messages of peace.”

Sheikh Mohsin Saleh, a 46-year-old Imam at a mosque in Deira, also highlighted the benefits of the programme. “This training helps bridge the gap between traditional preaching and modern digital outreach. It allows us to adapt religious teachings for social platforms, making them more accessible and relatable,” said the Iraqi national.

Engaging younger audience

Sheikh Saleh further explained the importance of engaging younger audiences through visually appealing and concise content. “The current generation engages with content differently. They are visual learners, often swiping through social media for information. To capture their attention and make an impact, our messages need to be engaging and relevant,” said Sheikh Saleh.

Against misinformation and negative content

In addition to improving their outreach capabilities, the programme will help preachers navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, including handling misinformation and negative content. Sheikh Housee said: “The initiative will give us valuable insights into how social media algorithms work and how content is manipulated online, aiding us in managing our digital presence effectively.”

Developing essential skills and storytelling