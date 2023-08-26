Why this young Emirati woman wants to become a nurse

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 6:05 PM

To become a nurse you have to be altruistic and Emirati Seham Abdulla Al Hosani, 30, a fourth year nursing student at Gulf Medical University in Ajman, knows this very well.

Since childhood, a deep-rooted desire to look after others, particularly her parents, had been her biggest calling. The aspiration to dutifully tend to her late father during his dialysis treatment inspired her to study nursing as a profession.

The unselfish concern for other people — not because you feel obligated to out of duty but simply out of one’s desire to help — was also evident for Seham at the height of the recent pandemic. “It served as a reminder of the importance of offering assistance and compassion during challenging times,” she told Khaleej Times over the weekend, ahead of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day on Monday, August 28.

“Witnessing the genuine joy on the faces of those under my care, especially when they realised an Emirati nurse was tending to them, brought an even deeper understanding of the value of being a nurse,” Seham underscored.

“The gratitude expressed, prayers and appreciation by them for the care they received was very profound,” she added.

Initial concerns

Becoming a nurse, however, was not free of obstacles at the start for Seham.

Nursing as a profession was not initially welcomed by some members of her family in Umm al Qwain. “They were concerned because of the uncertainty and tight schedule of nursing. But over time and after a number of conversations, they saw my dedication to learning and that eased their worries. They became more encouraging and my pillar as I pursued my education,” she shared.

While doing her nursing studies, Seham faced another challenge with the passing of her father. “However, I found strength in his words of encouragement despite the profound grief I was experiencing. Now, I have almost completed the degree and I am pursuing clinical training at the Thumbay University Hospital,” she added.

The joy of nursing

With the UAE’s progressive outlook on nursing as a career path, Seham is optimistic about the growing number of Emiratis entering the healthcare industry. “By encouraging innovation and encouraging collaboration among institutions and specialists in the healthcare industry, the Emirati leadership has shown a strong commitment to the UAE's dynamic healthcare ecosystem. Also, we are aware of the enormous responsibility that comes with our profession.”

Another advantage for Emirati nurses, according to Seham, is that they can communicate with their patients more effortlessly.

She noted, "My background makes it easier to connect with patients, especially Emirati patients, because of the same culture, traditions, and parental upbringing. Communication is easier and this not only makes the patients feel safer and more cared for, but also more secure.”

