Emirati student wins Dh25,000 annual school fees with Jumbo Electronics draw

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 1:15 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:27 PM

A 19-year-old Emirati student has won Dh25,000 with Jumbo Electronic's Back to School draw.

Muaath Naser Abdulla claimed his prize in fees as he won the competition which allows one lucky student to win an annual school fees.

The teen will be using this prize money to support his studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology, with the aim of studying higher courses in computer science and programming, as well as marketing and management sciences.

He entered the draw by spending over Dh1,000 on back-to-school essentials — a laptop and supporting antivirus software.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said, “We are committed to empowering future generations and continue to look for ways to make meaningful contributions to the localisation of talent, be it through colleague training initiatives or campaigns such as these. At Jumbo, we see education as one of the most important tools to success and we are delighted to support Muaath Nasser as he continues his studies to realise his career ambition in computer science and programming.”

The Back to School campaign also gave away daily prizes of must-have technology, including more than 32 laptops, throughout August 2023.

