Emirati man missing for three days found safe in Saudi Arabia

He was on his way to his farm when contact was lost

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 8:39 AM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 8:56 AM

A young Emirati man who went missing for three days was finally found yesterday.

Ahmed Mohammed Awad Al Menhali was driving to his farm in Saudi Arabia when he went missing. The last contact made with him was at a petrol station.

A Saudi volunteer organisation received a report from the police and coordinated the search operation in the Al Tuwair area, which is located eastern Saudi Arabia, near the UAE border.

Through the joint efforts of authorities and volunteers, Al Menhali was found on Tuesday after three days of no contact.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

