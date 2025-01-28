UAE billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor makes 'painful' decision to cancel Lebanon investments

Photo: File

Emirati investor Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor made a "painful" decision to cancel all investment projects in Lebanon, he announced in a social media post on X.

This step comes in light of the current situation in Lebanon, with its "lack of horizon for improvement in the near future, and lack of security and stability", the Founder and Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said.

He added that he would sell all his current properties and investments in Lebanon. Along with Al Habtoor, his family, and the group's managers will refrain from travelling to Lebanon, he added.

These decisions came as a result of "careful study and in-depth monitoring of the situation", and were not taken in a vacuum, he added.

The Dubai businessman's Al Habtoor Group earlier cancelled the launch of a television channel in Lebanon in June 2024, initially announced to provide cultural, social, and sporting programmes.

Slated to create 300 new jobs for people in Lebanon, the plan was cancelled after "encountering insurmountable obstacles" which included threats to the founder and the staff, according to the Group.