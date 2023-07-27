Emirati businessman known for charity work passes away in London

Saif Rashid Hamarain sponsored numerous charitable projects, including the construction of mosques in the UAE and abroad

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 7:40 PM

An Emirati businessman, who was known for his charity works, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86 in London after battling a severe illness, Arabic media reported.

Saif Rashid Hamarain, who was fondly called ‘Abu Rashid’, sponsored numerous charitable projects, including the construction of mosques in the UAE and abroad. He provided housing for the needy and underprivileged, and shouldered medical expenses of indigent patients. He also generously funded the education of students from low-income families and facilitated medical treatments for those requiring care overseas.

Abu Rashid began his journey as a self-made businessman at a young age in Ras Al Khaimah. The business ventures he built brought him to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before he returned to the UAE during the country's formation, where he made significant contributions to trade and investments in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Family and friends said they would not only remember Abu Saif for his business acumen, but also for his remarkable philanthropic endeavours.

