Emirates training aircraft involved in incident, no injuries reported

A Cirrus SR22 training aircraft was involved in an incident on Friday at the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA). There were no injuries, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.
“The incident will be investigated and we are fully co-operating with the authorities,” added the airline spokesperson.
A similar incident of the same aircraft happened in October last year. There were also no reported injuries last year.
Established in 2017, EFTA is Emirates’ centre for pilot training. The Cirrus SR22 G6 is the backbone of the training fleet. EFTA is located in Dubai South, Dubai World Central (DWC).
