Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

Emirates cancels flights to and from Iran, Iraq until October 16

The step comes amid fears of Israeli response to Iran's missile attack on it last week

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 8:18 AM

Top Stories

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: Now, replace your foreign driving licence online

Emirates has cancelled its flights to and from Iran and Iraq until October 16, 2024, amid rising regional tensions.

Flights to Iraq's Baghdad and Basra cities and Iran's Tehran will be suspended during this period, the airline said.


Recommended For You

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: How minors can conduct trade, minimum age to start a business; all you need to know

Netanyahu says Israel has 'taken out' Nasrallah's successors

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

 

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin up to and including 16 October.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Previously, flights to and from Iran were cancelled until October 8.

On the other hand, Emirates' flights to and from Lebanon remain cancelled up to and including 15 October.

The cancellations come amid fears of Israeli retaliation after Iran's missile attack on Israel last Tuesday. Iran has vowed a stronger response if its infrastructure is attacked.

The carrier also banned pagers and walkie talkies on flights to, from, or via Dubai. This includes prohibition of these devices in check-in or cabin baggage.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story