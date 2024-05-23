Watch: UAE rescuers save 3 stuck in mountains in Sharjah

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 6:37 PM

Three people were rescued by the UAE's emergency response team after they were stuck in the mountains in Sharjah.

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, in coordination with Sharjah Police, rescued them after they were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the city of Kalba.

Following the rescue, they were transferred to Kalba Hospital for necessary treatment.

Watch the video below: