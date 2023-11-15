Watch: Injured man airlifted from UAE desert after bicycle accident

Free displays will take place every day at Skyview Grandstand until November 17
An injured American cyclist was successfully rescued from the UAE desert on Tuesday, November 14. He was airlifted and transported to a hospital.
In a collaborative effort, the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and Sharjah Police conducted a medical evacuation operation in response to a bicycle accident in the Al Faya Desert of Sharjah.
The victim, involved in a bicycle accident, had sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted by Search and Rescue Aircraft and transported to Al Zayed Hospital for essential treatment.
