Watch: Dubai Police rescue two men after car plunges into Al Jaddaf water canal

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:17 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:22 PM

Dubai Police recovered a vehicle that plunged into the Al Jaddaf waterfront. In a video released on Monday, September 16, a number of officers can be seen at the accident site.

Both the driver and the passenger are reported to have survived the incident. A recovery crane fished out the white sedan that plunged into the waters.

See the video below: