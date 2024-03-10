UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Dubai residents put out fire at pharmacy in Business Bay

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:03 PM

Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:06 PM

Alert passersby swiftly brought a sudden fire under control at Life Pharmacy in Business Bay on Sunday afternoon, according to eyewitnesses.

The blaze, which ignited on the pharmacy's glass exterior at 1.30 pm, prompted immediate action from nearby café patrons and security guards from Escape Tower, where the pharmacy is situated. Armed with fire extinguishers and water, they rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Watch the video below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE