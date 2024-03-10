Video: Dubai residents put out fire at pharmacy in Business Bay

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:03 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:06 PM

Alert passersby swiftly brought a sudden fire under control at Life Pharmacy in Business Bay on Sunday afternoon, according to eyewitnesses.

The blaze, which ignited on the pharmacy's glass exterior at 1.30 pm, prompted immediate action from nearby café patrons and security guards from Escape Tower, where the pharmacy is situated. Armed with fire extinguishers and water, they rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Watch the video below:

More to follow