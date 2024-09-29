Video: Car accident victim airlifted from desert in Sharjah

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:31 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 9:00 PM

An injured person was airlifted from a desert in Sharjah by the National Centre for Search and Rescue.

The search and rescue team was immediately sent to the site after receiving reports of the incident.

The patient was evacuated to Al Zeed Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, as per the NSRC.

The authority shared a video of the rescue, where a helicopter is seen airlifting the injured person during the night time.