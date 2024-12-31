UAE: Man rescued from RAK mountain after being stranded at 3,200-metres altitude

The Arab individual was found suffering from exhaustion
Police in Ras Al Khaimah carried out a rescue operation after a Arab man was stranded on one of the emirate's mountains on Monday morning, the authority announced on Tuesday.
The individual was found suffering from exhaustion while being stranded at an altitude of 3,200 metres.
After receiving reports, the authority's Air Wing Department dispatched a helicopter to the location.
The stranded individual was found and transported to one of the city's hospitals to receive necessary medical care.
