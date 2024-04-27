UAE: Man goes missing from parents' home; police ask public for help

Photo: uaqpoliceghq/Instagram

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 7:56 PM

The police are appealing for help after a 44-year-old man went missing in Umm Al Quwain.

Taking to their social platforms on Saturday, the authority provided details about Bashar Ahmed Mahdi Al Dhaher, who went missing from his parent's home in the emirate.

The police provided a picture of Bashar, who is an Iraqi.

Residents who might have any information about him have been urged to contact the following numbers: 06-7062502 or 050-2107788.

