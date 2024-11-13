UAE: Hiker suffers serious injuries after fall from mountain, airlifted to hospital

The search and rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police saved a 30-year-old Emirati man after he fell from a mountain in the Wadi Haqeel area and sustained severe injuries.

Ras Al Khaimah Police reported that they received a report about a citizen who had fallen in a rugged area in Wadi Haqeel. Immediately, several specialised officials were dispatched to the specified location.

After two hours of hiking through the difficult mountainous terrain, the teams reached the injured man, who was found to have a serious injury and could not be moved and needed air evacuation.

With the help of the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, and the Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing, the man was airlifted, and a rescue helicopter transported him to a hospital for necessary medical treatment.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police handed over the case to the relevant authorities at the Rams Police Station to complete the necessary procedures.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police alerted citizens, residents, and tourists who love hiking and mountain climbing to avoid rugged areas and to take the necessary precautions to prevent such accidents.