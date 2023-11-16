UAE

UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi factory

Residents urged to refrain from spreading rumours, unverified information

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:20 AM

Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:22 AM

A fire erupted in a factory in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area on Thursday morning, the police said.

Firefighters were able to swiftly put the blaze under control, ensuring public safety. No casualties were recorded, the authorities said in the advisory.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged residents to rely only on information from official sources and refrain from sharing rumours and unverified information.

Spreading false news online is a serious offence punishable by a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and at least one year in prison, according to a federal law on combating rumours and cybercrimes.

ALSO READ:

