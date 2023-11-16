UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi factory

One lucky winner drives away a BMW car
A fire erupted in a factory in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area on Thursday morning, the police said.
Firefighters were able to swiftly put the blaze under control, ensuring public safety. No casualties were recorded, the authorities said in the advisory.
The Abu Dhabi Police urged residents to rely only on information from official sources and refrain from sharing rumours and unverified information.
Spreading false news online is a serious offence punishable by a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and at least one year in prison, according to a federal law on combating rumours and cybercrimes.
