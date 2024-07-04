UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building after gas cylinder explodes

The advanced cooling technology does not only ensure the wellbeing of the cows, but also guarantees optimal milk production
A fire broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening after a gas cylinder exploded, according to the Abu Dhabi Police.
The incident took place on Hamdan Street in the emirate's Tourist Club area.
Taking to social platforms, the authority announced that it had controlled the blaze along with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Residents have been urged to obtain information from official sources.
ALSO READ:
The advanced cooling technology does not only ensure the wellbeing of the cows, but also guarantees optimal milk production
More than 300,000 visitors could be seen sipping the traditional qahwa, applying henna and participating in many other activities at Manezh Square
They will also be authorised to sign agreements with employers and accept voluntary subscriptions, in accordance with standards and obligations
The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Last week, in an experiment, only one in 37 participants hesitated to accept a free ice cream from a stranger in exchange for entering his van
As the summer holiday travel season sets in, residents are now finding it extremely difficult to get Schengen visas due to lack of appointment slots
As their children approach sophomore year, parents start seeking professional guidance for their mentoring and profile building
Dubai expat Raisur Rahman won the grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi