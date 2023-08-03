UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi; building evacuated

The former Dubai resident has set two Guinness world records after jumping out of a plane from 43,000 feet
A commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah Industrial Area was evacuated after a fire broke out on Thursday. The police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.
Abu Dhabi Police teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority succeeded in controlling the fire, the police said on social media later in the day. They added that the incident did not result in any injuries.
Taking to social media, the two authorities urged the public to not spread rumours and to obtain “information from official sources only”.
