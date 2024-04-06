UAE: Filipina expat among those killed in Sharjah tower fire

File photo used for illustrative purposes

A Filipina expat was confirmed dead and her husband is in intensive care following a devastating fire that happened in Sharjah's Al Nadha area on Thursday night, the Philippine Consulate-General (PCG) in Dubai told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Ten other Filipinos who live in the same building are currently in hospital, the mission said.

“The consulate is coordinating with local authorities and community leaders to ensure all affected Filipinos receive the support they need during this difficult time,” the PCG added.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of her husband, as well as the other 10 injured Filipinos who are receiving the necessary medical attention."

According to the Sharjah Police, five people died and 44 were injured after a fire erupted at a high-rise residential building in Al Nahda on Thursday night.

The deaths were believed to have been caused by suffocation. Out of those injured, 17 are currently in hospital while 27 were discharged soon after receiving treatment, the Sharjah Police added.

