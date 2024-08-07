UAE evacuates Emirati woman injured in traffic accident in Oman

Mantu bought the tickets at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi when he went there to pick up a friend
An Emirati woman was evacuated from Oman after she sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident in the Wilayat of Ibri. The injured woman was promptly airlifted and transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital for necessary treatment.
UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, successfully conducted the medical evacuation mission.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
With the support of Omani authorities, the airlift was executed using National Guard search and rescue aircraft to ensure her safe return to the UAE for further medical care.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all UAE citizens to exercise caution while travelling by land and to adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety.
The authority also expressed its gratitude and appreciated the Omani authorities in making the medical evacuation mission a success.
ALSO READ:
Mantu bought the tickets at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi when he went there to pick up a friend
Android released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities, including a high-severity remote code execution
The programme will benefit 1,815 citizens in the emirate
The Philippine Embassy urges everyone to be vigilant, stressing that procedures for the two-month grace period are yet to be announced
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand
Visit visa holders advised to carry return air ticket, Dh3,000 funds and hotel stay proof
Doctors warn parents to not ignore fevers in children and treat it with over-the- counter medication
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on citizens to stay in touch with the UAE Embassy in London