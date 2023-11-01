UAE: Emirati father, daughter killed after huge fire erupts in Sharjah home

The father suffocated in the fumes while the 12-year-old girl suffered severe burns

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 3:08 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 3:10 PM

An Emirati man and his daughter died in a massive fire that struck their home in Sharjah on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The father suffocated amidst the fumes while the 12-year-old girl suffered severe burns, according to a report in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said that at around 4.27am, they received a report about the fire that broke out in a house within Sharjah's Al Suyoh 16 neighbourhood.

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the site. While firefighters were putting out the blaze, the team found the girl in the courtyard and her father was pulled out of a room, the report said.

The National Ambulance team exerted every effort to treated the young girl's burns but she later succumbed to her injuries. The Emirati man was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

It was a tragedy that shocked the neighbourhood. The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority called on all residents to exercise caution and follow fire safety rules. It also reiterated the importance of installing smoke detectors and unplugging all appliances and electronics before going to sleep. All electrical devices at home should also be checked regularly and ensure they are in good condition.

