UAE airlifts victims of 3 separate motorcycle accidents

Screengrab: National Search and Rescue Centre video

Victims of three separate motorcycle accidents across various locations in the UAE were successfully rescued, National Search and Rescue Centre announced on Sunday.

The individuals who sustained serious injuries in separate motorcycle accidents were airlifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment after receiving immediate assistance from search and rescue teams.

The three medical evacuations were carried out on Saturday.

In light of these incidents, the National Search and Rescue Centre issued a call for motorcycle users, especially those visiting desert areas, to adhere to safety guidelines and follow safe driving practices. The centre emphasised the importance of preventive measures to reduce the risk of accidents.

The public is also reminded to immediately contact the emergency hotline (995) if they witness or encounter any emergency situations requiring urgent intervention.