E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 3 siblings killed after diesel tanker collides into car

The funeral took place at Gob Cemetery on Sunday afternoon

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Today
Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Today

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 8:29 PM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:17 PM

Three siblings were killed in a traffic accident in Fujairah on Sunday. Four others sustained injuries in the deadly accident, according to a report by Fujairah Today.

The tragic incident took place on Dibba Ghob Road in Fujairah after a collision between a diesel tanker and a private car.


The Office of the Fujairah Cemetery Affairs announced the names of the three children who died as a result of the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The three siblings are Ahmed Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (1 year old), Eid Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (5 year old), and Mira Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (8 years old).

The funeral took place at Gob Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE