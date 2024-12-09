UAE: 2 tourists stranded at 3,000 feet rescued by Ras Al Khaimah Police

Police urged climbers and hiking enthusiasts to exercise caution when walking through the mountains and valleys
Two Asians, a man and a woman, who were exhausted while hiking to the top of a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, were rescued from an altitude of 3,000 feet. The rescue mission was conducted by the Ras Al Khaimah Police air wing, with the assistance of the search and rescue department.
According to the police, the operations room received a report about two tourists stranded at the peak of a mountain. Immediately, one of the air wing department's helicopters was dispatched to the location. The individuals were found, provided with necessary assistance, and safely evacuated in good health.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged climbers and hiking enthusiasts to exercise caution when walking through the mountains and valleys. They advised trekkers to avoid venturing into rugged areas or ascending to high altitudes that could put their lives at risk and hinder rescue efforts.
This advice comes after a 32-year-old Indian expat from Kerala died after falling to his death from Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The Dubai resident, SM, had gone camping in the popular destination with three friends during the long National Day break when the accident occurred.
UAE authorities often carry out rescue, both on land and at sea. On Sunday, the National Search and Rescue Centre of the UAE National Guard reported the successful rescue of two individuals who faced a medical emergency aboard a cargo ship. The incident took place 6.5 nautical miles off Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah.
This rescue follows a similar operation on November 21, when the National Guard team responded to a medical emergency 10 nautical miles off Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi. A person aboard a marine fishing vessel was suffering from a critical condition, prompting an immediate response from the National Guard after receiving the distress report.
