UAE: 2 children die after fire erupts in Fujairah home

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:52 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:31 AM

Two Emirati children, an 8-year old girl and a 7-year-old boy, have died in a fire at their home in Fujairah. Authorities have rescued a` 5-year-old child who has been seriously injured.

The Civil Defence Operating Room received a report at 2am on Tuesday, June 25 of a blaze having broken out in the home located in Al Tuwiyain. Civil Defence teams reached the home immediately and began taking action. They secured the house, started treating the injured and sent them to Dibba Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined by authorities and is being investigated.

Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, urged the public to follow instructions given out by authorities as the summer season commences in the country.