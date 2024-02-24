UAE: 12-year-old boy dies in tragic accident while crossing road in Sharjah

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 7:01 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 7:05 PM

A 12-year old boy lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in a tragic accident in Sharjah last week.

The accident took place near the old Expo interchange in the emirate as the boy was crossing the road at a traffic signal.

A Facebook group for women shared the distressing news shortly after the incident, at a time when the child was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a Sharjah hospital.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said the boy suffered critical injuries that eventually led to his death, despite medical efforts to save him at the hospital.

"The tragedy happened while the traffic light was green for vehicles and red for pedestrians," Major General Al Shamsi explained.

"As the driver moved through the signal, the boy suddenly emerged from the left side, resulting in the fatal accident.”

A traffic case has been recorded against the motorist and will be handled by the Public Prosecution for further investigation.

