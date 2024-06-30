E-Paper

Sharjah building fire: Some tenants return home after blaze swiftly put out

Civil defence, ambulances and police teams were deployed on site in a short duration, which successfully helped in controlling the fire

by

Waheed Abbas
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:16 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:04 PM

Some residents of the building that caught fire in Sharjah’s Al Majaz 2 area on Sunday afternoon have moved back to their apartments after authorities successfully put out the fire swiftly.

Power and water services have been restored in some of the building's apartments, which is located on Jamal Abdul Nasir Street.


At around 1 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out in the residential tower, prompting authorities to evacuate the building immediately. The evacuated residents anxiously waited and watched from the safety of nearby buildings as authorities fought to control the blaze, which started at 1pm local time.

According to residents, the fire began on the 10th floor of the 13-storey building.


Civil defence, ambulances and police teams were deployed on site in a short duration, which successfully brought the fire under control.

“Electricity and power have been restored in my apartment and a few others. But many are still with the utilities. A few tenants are back in the building, but many have relocated to other places. Tenants living on the ninth floor and above are not allowed to go in as the fire broke on the 10th floor,” said AZ, a resident of the building.

“When alarm bells started ringing, there was quite a lot of noise in the building. Someone banged on the door. When I came out of the apartment, a woman shouted, saying ‘run, run’. Then we realized that a fire had broken out in our building,” said AN, another resident of the building.

“Smoke was spreading fast in the apartments so people were panicked. Some of the people who were taking showers came out running in towels. I just took my mobile and came running. Everybody came out running, leaving their doors open,” said AN.

“I was in my office when I was informed by my family about the fire. I came running, and thank God, they were out of the building, safety evacuated,” said MZ.

