Sharjah Ruler orders immediate relief for fire victims; damaged shops to be rebuilt in 3 days

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:04 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM

Several shops were gutted when a fire engulfed the Sharia Market in Al Dhaid city in the wee hours on Thursday, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence. The blaze caused significant damage to the market.

In a huge relief to the shop owners, the Sharjah Ruler ordered the authorities to provide alternative shops for the affected traders immediately. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council asked for the shops to be ready within three days, which will come fully equipped with furniture, shelves and air conditioning.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also initiated a project that includes the completion of a permanent market. This newly built complex will feature more than 60 commercial shops made of concrete, replacing the old market that was constructed temporarily from palm leaves and housed only 16 shops.

He also directed that the affected shop owners be compensated with new shops in the new market and provided with financial compensation for their losses.