Photos: Dubai launches world's first mobile floating fire station

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM

Dubai Civil Defence has launched the world's first sustainable mobile floating fire station to enhance coverage and swifter response times.

The initiative reflects Dubai's strategy to constantly enhance its fire and rescue services and raise environmental sustainability.

It has been engineered to provide high efficiency in safeguarding marine activities and it is set to transform maritime emergency response mechanisms in Dubai.

The first of its kind in the world to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, the floating structure is 70% more cost-effective than traditional marine fire stations.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the station embodies Dubai's commitment to environmental conservation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

With the capability to accommodate 16 individuals, the building stands out for its eco-friendly design. Operating as a mobile marine station, the floating structure eliminates the necessity for dedicated land space, resulting in both cost savings and a significant contribution to reducing carbon footprint and preserving green spaces.

Additionally, the floating building showcases mobility with a notable speed of 11 miles per hour.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, said: "The deployment of the mobile floating fire station marks a significant step forward in our journey towards achieving global leadership in safety and security. The inauguration of this station not only demonstrates our dedication to generating innovative safety solutions but also aligns with our commitment to contributing to enhance Dubai's overall infrastructure and services. A significant enhancement to our marine firefighting capabilities, this facility makes Dubai a frontrunner in reducing response times to maritime incidents, with a target response time of just four minutes."

