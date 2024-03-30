UAE

Massive fire breaks out causing major traffic on Dubai road

Residents and motorists stranded as a portion of the road was closed for a couple of hours

by

Angel Tesorero
Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 8:33 PM

Last updated: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 9:04 PM

A massive fire happened along E611 (Emirates Bypass Road), near Arabian Ranches, following vehicular collision that resulted in long tailbacks, motorists reported on Saturday.

Some residents posted on reddit videos of the incident that happened along the highway from Sharjah towards Dubai, near Hamdan Sports Complex.


Several residents and motorists were stranded as a portion of the road was closed for a couple of hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


One resident told Khaleej Times: “I live in Villanova and when I saw all the smoke and what was happening, we cancelled all our plans for our safety and the safety of others.”

Photos of the aftermath of the fire were also shared with Khaleej Times.

Dubai Civil Defence is yet to confirm if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Angel Tesorero

