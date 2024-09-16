Dubai: Woman falls to her death from high-rise building in Business Bay

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League welcomed the statement by the Joint Ministerial Contact Group meeting in Madrid, which emphasised the group's commitment to implementing the two-state solution
A young woman fell to her death from a high-rise building near Sheikh Zayed Road early Monday morning. The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of the morning.
The woman’s body was discovered around 5am near the RTA car park, next to the Second Home café, which is located on the ground floor of Escape Tower, where she lived. It is believed she fell from a balcony of the 38-storey building. Her identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.
Police and paramedics responded swiftly, cordoning off the area with yellow tape stretching from the café to a nearby salon. Witnesses reported seeing officers speaking with building security and residents as the investigation commenced. The scene remained sealed off as authorities continued their work.
The body was removed around 7.30 am by paramedics. An Indian resident dropping her child off at the school bus shared how distressed she was by the scene. “It was very disturbing,” she said. “The body was covered with a blue tarpaulin, and there were so many paramedics and police officers. My child asked questions I couldn’t answer.”
Escape Tower, located in Business Bay, is a popular residence for young professionals due to its proximity to the Business Bay Metro Station. Several nearby residents, including those in Al Batha Tower, reported hearing police sirens at the time of the incident.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.
