Dubai: Vehicle falls into sea after driver forgets to park it properly; police use crane to recover it

Photo: Supplied

Divers from the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Ports Police Station, in collaboration with the General Department of Transport and Rescue, recovered a cargo vehicle that fell off the wharf in the Al Hamriya area due to the driver's failure to adhere to proper safety measures when parking the vehicle.

Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Qusib Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, explained that the driver had exited the vehicle to speak with friends without taking the necessary safety precautions, which led to the vehicle moving and falling off the wharf. Al Naqbi noted that the driver had failed to shift the transmission to "Park" (P) and did not properly use the handbrake to secure the vehicle.

The vehicle, which was carrying watermelons, fell into the sea, but no injuries were reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Naqbi highlighted that maritime rescue patrols, supported by marine security patrols and a team from the local maritime unit, swiftly responded to the incident.

"Divers descended to the seabed, secured the vehicle with ropes connected to a crane from the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and successfully lifted it back onto the wharf," he said.

Al Naqbi urged drivers to take all necessary safety precautions when parking their vehicles and to ensure they are fully secured before exiting. He also emphasised the importance of checking the mechanical condition of vehicles, exercising caution while driving and strictly adhering to traffic laws and regulations.