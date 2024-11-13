Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, causes nearly 2km traffic jam

Photos & Video: KT reader

A vehicle caught fire in the middle of Sheikh Zayed Road near Emirates Metro Station and Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy traffic was reported on the lane heading towards Abu Dhabi from Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout and caused a nearly 2km-traffic jam

See the map below:

Dubai Civil Defence rushed to the scene of the incident to contain the blaze.

Watch the video below: