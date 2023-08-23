UAE

Dubai: Two vehicles collide on Sheikh Zayed Road; police issue warning

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving in the area

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 3:17 PM

Dubai Police have warned motorists about an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road.

According to the authority, two vehicles collided near the Danube metro station in the Abu Dhabi direction.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving in the area.

