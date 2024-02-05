UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic: 50 accidents in 20 minutes cause major delays during rush hour

Police app's 'accident indicator' showed numerous traffic incidents across the emirates

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 9:47 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM

The Dubai Police app indicating road accidents around the emirate has lit up in purple, registering approximately fifty incidents within a span of twenty minutes. On Monday morning, severe congestions were reported on key arterial roads in Dubai.

At 9am on Monday, the map in the Dubai Police app displayed numerous accidents across the emirate. When Khaleej Times counted the incidents, the number stood at fifty in just twenty minutes. See the map below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When compiling this report, Dubai Police alerted motorists on their X account of two major accidents. Congestion on Hessa Street, opposite the Saudi German Hospital, heading to Sheikh Zayed Road, has been reported due to an accident. Residents have been urged to use alternate routes.

Another accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite International City, heading towards the Emirate of Sharjah is also obstructing traffic. Watch the accident video below.

Alleviating traffic woes

Dubai is constantly carrying out road improvement projects to alleviate traffic woes and slash travel time between emirates.

A new bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour will slash travel time to the from 12 minutes to three. The 1,500-metre bridge will have two lanes in each direction and will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority recently completed a road improvement project that will improve traffic flow. The Algeria Street Improvement Project stretches 2 km from the intersection of Algeria Street and Al Khawaneej Street (South) to the intersection of Tunis Street (North) at Al Muhaisnah (1) and Al Mizhar (1).

Dubai Police is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence powered system that will make reporting road accidents easier. The technique will also determine who was at fault in an accident, saving time and resources for the police. It will approximately reduce 50% of manual tasks and processes.

The system provides an easy way for drivers to report road accidents. When someone is involved in an accident, they can submit the data along with photographs on the Dubai police app.

Dangerous practice

More than 35,000 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel in the first eight months of 2023. This dangerous practice has led to 99 accidents, resulting in the death of six people and injury to 58 others, the Dubai Police revealed. A Dh800 fine and four black points shall be imposed on drivers caught using phones on the road.

It was also revealed that eight people were killed and 339 more were injured in run-over accidents in 2023, as people crossed the roads from undesignated places.

The month of September last year saw the most number of jaywalkers caught by Dubai Police at 4,591, followed by May with 4,252 violations; then October at 4,239; and August at 4,169.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE