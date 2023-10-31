Dubai Police save man stuck in boat that nearly crashed into barrier

The incident happened at The World Islands and the Ports team responded immediately

Screengrab

by Web Desk Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 4:03 PM

The Marine Rescue and Maritime Security team at the Dubai Police Ports Police Station has rescued a boat owner in the nick of time, preventing a collision.

The incident happened at The World Islands.

Narrating the turn of events, the boat owner said his boat broke down in the evening, close to the breakwater. The water began pulling him towards the breakwater quickly. "I was afraid that the boat would crash and collide with the rocks," the boat owner said.

He called the command and control centre of the Dubai Police asking them for help and assistance quickly before the boat crashed.

"One of the officers communicated with me and worked to calm me down until the marine patrol arrived in time," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The boat owner heaped praise on the timely rescue by the Dubai Police.

"Thanks to God and the quick response, they were able to tow my boat away from danger and save me," he added.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station urged boat owners to register in the 'Sail Safely' service on the Dubai Police app in order to quickly respond to their reports in emergency situations.

He also urged them to contact the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre on 999 in the event of emergency situations.

ALSO READ: