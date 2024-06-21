E-Paper

Dubai: Multiple-vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes traffic jam

Police urge motorists to be careful and take alternative routes

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 8:44 PM

Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 9:04 PM

An accident involving multiple vehicles has taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police said on Friday.

The authority said that the accident involving several vehicles happened before the Last Exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi, causing a traffic jam.


See the map below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Police urged motorists to be careful and take alternative routes.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had recently uploaded 'open data’ on road safety statistics for 2023, identifying which roads and streets are more prone to accidents.

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road came in third with 16 deaths and 131 injuries for a total of 147.

