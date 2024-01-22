Video: Massive fire breaks out in Al Quoz in Dubai

Photos, video: KT readers

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:46 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning in the Al Quoz area of Dubai. Commuters could see black clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze was reported near a warehouse in the industrial area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several residents have shared visuals with Khaleej Times.

Watch the video here:

More to follow.

ALSO READ: