Dubai building fire: Evacuated residents hunt for temporary housing 2 days before New Year

While the fire that broke out in a residential building near Dubai's Mall of the Emirates on Sunday night has been put out, many tenants are now looking for temporary accommodations. Some plan to stay with friends or family, while others have booked hotel rooms, grappling with the uncertainty of their situation.

Two friends, Aisha and Mariam (names changed on request), sat in front of the grocery shop next to the burning building, anticipating any updates. The Egyptian expat, Aisha, who arrived in Dubai two months ago, recounted the moment they realised something was wrong:

"We were home when I smelled a burning stench. I asked my roommate if she burned something, and then we heard people screaming. Everyone was panicking; the stairs were packed with people (escaping)," she told Khaleej Times.

At 10am on Monday, 12 hours after they fled their apartment, the two residents hoped some of their belongings were still safe. "It was terrifying. We left everything behind; we are looking for any updates on relocating as we don't have anyone to stay with at the moment," said the Algerian roommate.

Christian Acosta, a Filipino chef who lives on the fourth floor, returned home from work around 11pm to find the cooling-off process ongoing. "At the spur of the moment, I tried to get my stuff, but the police stopped me. I was in shock," he recalled.

Despite his loss and turmoil, Christian found renewed strength the next morning and chose to bring hope to the stranded residents. With a heart full of compassion, he cooked steaming bowls of noodles, offering comfort to those in need.

"We are in this together. I can see the children tired, and some are hungry."

Still trying to process everything, Christian is considering staying with a friend until they receive updates.

Rahi, an Indian expat, tried to reach the building management and the apartment owner for guidance on what to do next. With uncertainty clouding their minds, Rahi expressed his concerns, "I hope they don't leave us like this (stranded outside). With New Year's coming, it will be very busy, and prices are a little high." He emphasised the urgency of their situation, as he needed to sort everything out quickly, especially considering his work obligations the following day. Videos on social media showed the building in Al Barsha engulfed in flames— the facade was covered in black soot. When Khaleej Times visited the scene, the retail shops on the ground floor were closed, and the area was cordoned off by authorities to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency operations. Of the two lanes, only one lane remained open for vehicles. As authorities continue their investigations and clean-up efforts, the residents remain hopeful for a swift resolution to their housing problem.