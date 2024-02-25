Dubai: 5-year-old girl dies in tragic car accident while returning from vacation

Residents are still recovering from the unstable weather that hit the eastern coast of UAE more than a week ago
After celebrating two weddings of his siblings in India, tragedy struck Jobin Babu Varghese's family when they landed in Dubai on Friday. While travelling from Dubai International Airport to their home on February 23, their car met with a fatal accident, and Jobin's 5-year-old daughter, Naomi Jobin Babu, lost her life.
Jobin's brother, who was driving the car, had come to receive the family from the airport after their vacation in Kerala. Alongside Naomi, her twin brother Nathan Jobin, and her elder sister Noa Jobin, as well as their mother Sobin, were in the car at the time of the accident.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, the grieving father recounted, "The tyre of our car suddenly burst, causing the steering wheel to spiral out of control. The vehicle overturned, and Naomi happened to be on that side."
The accident took place in the Rashidiya area as they were merging onto Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311) heading towards Sharjah. The 37-year-old mentioned that everyone in the car was wearing seat belts and securely fastened in the car.
The other passengers in the car sustained minor injuries. Jobin's brother needed three stitches, and his elder daughter suffered from a ligament tear. Talking about his wife, Jobin said, "She is in complete shock and inconsolable. We don't know how we will overcome this tragedy."
Raised in the UAE, Jobin works with Emirates airline and lives with his family in Sharjah, while Naomi attended Kindergarten at Sharjah Indian School. The family awaits the arrival of their loved ones and will proceed with the funeral in Jebel Ali on Wednesday.
Tyre-related accidents can be fatal and cause severe injuries. In 2022, at least 81 people were killed, and 943 sustained injuries in tyre-related accidents on UAE roads.
Tyres unfit for use on the roads are the prime cause of car overturning. Drivers should check the condition of tyres before undertaking long journeys or driving on highways. Below is a checklist on how to protect your car tyre
Driving with damaged or worn-out tyres result in a fine of Dh500, four black points and the vehicle being impounded for one week.
