Dubai: 5 injured in horrific crash after SUV flips over in desert area

The decree covers permits for social media ads, age restriction on movies, media standards and compliance
Five men — aged 18 to 20 — were injured in a horrific crash after performing dangerous stunts in Al Ruwayyah desert area, the Dubai Police said on Tuesday.
"The 19-year-old Emirati driver, identified as M.A.M., had been driving recklessly and performing stunts in the sandy area when he made a sudden swerve, which caused the vehicle to overturn, resulting in injuries to the driver and four passengers," said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.
Traffic patrols immediately took action after receiving a report of the accident at 9pm on Monday, he said. An image provided by the police shows the wrecked SUV, with its windshield and windows smashed (see photo above).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The driver and passengers were rushed to a hospital with injuries ranging from severe to moderate, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said.
ALSO READ
The decree covers permits for social media ads, age restriction on movies, media standards and compliance
Apart from offering different types of cards, RTA gives customers a chance to personalise their cards and avail many benefits through the upgrade
The new process aims to save time and effort, streamline procedures, and expedite the process for claimants to collect their legal entitlements
The Blast Premier World Final was hosted in Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year, with plenty of off-stage entertainment and activities too
‘Ratio of bookstores should be equal to restaurants, as you feed your stomach you should feed your brain’: Book fair founder Andrew Yap
One woman donated Dh17,000 when entering the venue when all she was required to was Dh150
Aakash Nambiar strives to continue the momentum created by COP28 with his marathon covering deserts, beaches, and city areas of the emirate
Residents from different countries share their holiday customs, and how they celebrate the festival in their own way